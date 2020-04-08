Markets
EHTH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EHTH, AMZN, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH), where a total of 11,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.1% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 112,349 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 157.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 8,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EHTH options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHTH AMZN BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular