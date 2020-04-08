Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EHTH, AMZN, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH), where a total of 11,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.1% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 112,349 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 157.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 6,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,800 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 8,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

