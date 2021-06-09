Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EDIT, GME, CXW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT), where a total volume of 22,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 217.2% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,300 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 156,401 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 178.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 24,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.1% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EDIT options, GME options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.