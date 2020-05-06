Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ECL, BBY, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), where a total volume of 8,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 822,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 62,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 13,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECL options, BBY options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.