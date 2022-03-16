Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBIX, ZEN, PKI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 4,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 17,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) saw options trading volume of 5,242 contracts, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of PKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of PKI. Below is a chart showing PKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBIX options, ZEN options, or PKI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

