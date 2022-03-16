Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBIX, ZEN, PKI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 4,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 17,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) saw options trading volume of 5,242 contracts, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of PKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of PKI. Below is a chart showing PKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBIX options, ZEN options, or PKI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.