Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBIX, GOOG, MAXR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 7,521 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 752,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.3% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 20,240 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 176.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2550 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) saw options trading volume of 15,715 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 172.4% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,500 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

