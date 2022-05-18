Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBIX, CIM, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total of 2,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 280,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 22,379 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 25,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBIX options, CIM options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
