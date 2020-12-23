Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, MA, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total of 32,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 15,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 13,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, MA options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.