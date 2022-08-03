Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, GM, CF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 25,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 71,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 30,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 12,811 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, GM options, or CF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.