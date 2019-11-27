Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DXCM, EXPE, CLVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 7,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 761,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 6,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,700 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 24,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS) saw options trading volume of 61,890 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,900 underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

