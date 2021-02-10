Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DXC, LVS, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 43,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 20,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 61,714 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 20,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 26,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

