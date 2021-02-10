Markets
DXC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DXC, LVS, TJX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 43,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.1% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 20,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 61,714 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 20,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 26,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, LVS options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXC LVS TJX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest