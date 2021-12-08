Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, SFIX, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 562,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 535.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 170,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 98,532 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 358.7% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 4,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 310.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2750 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2750 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, SFIX options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.