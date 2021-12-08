Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, SFIX, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 562,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 535.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 170,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 98,532 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 358.7% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 4,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 310.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2750 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, SFIX options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.