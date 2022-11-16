Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUK, RIVN, ODFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), where a total of 14,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,500 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 60,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 4,446 contracts, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUK options, RIVN options, or ODFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

