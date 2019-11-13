Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUK, GTLS, AAON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), where a total volume of 13,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,000 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) saw options trading volume of 2,165 contracts, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) saw options trading volume of 660 contracts, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AAON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of AAON. Below is a chart showing AAON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

