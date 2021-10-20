Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DT, NOC, RAD

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT), where a total volume of 7,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 771,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 9,632 contracts, representing approximately 963,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

