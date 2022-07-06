Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, AZO, LUMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 297,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,045 contracts, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 63 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 58,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 24,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, AZO options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
