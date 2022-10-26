Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, TDOC, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 44,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 40,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 20,464 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, TDOC options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

