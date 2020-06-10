Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, CALM, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 26,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 1,602 contracts, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 138,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 21,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, CALM options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

