Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, DFS, AOUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 11,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,300 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 7,117 contracts, representing approximately 711,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) saw options trading volume of 670 contracts, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, DFS options, or AOUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

