Markets
DLR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, IBM, VST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 7,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 729,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 23,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 26,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, IBM options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLR IBM VST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular