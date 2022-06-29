Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, IBM, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 7,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 729,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 23,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 26,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, IBM options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
