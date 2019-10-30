Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, NSC, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 5,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 36,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

