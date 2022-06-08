Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, DPZ, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 30,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 165,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 8,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,600 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, DPZ options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.