Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, ADSK, MET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 41,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.1% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 24,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 8,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 20,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, ADSK options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
