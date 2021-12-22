Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISCK, EHC, CLDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK), where a total volume of 19,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,200 underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 4,814 contracts, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 2,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

