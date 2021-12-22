Markets
DISCK

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISCK, EHC, CLDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK), where a total volume of 19,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,200 underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) saw options trading volume of 4,814 contracts, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 2,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DISCK options, EHC options, or CLDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCK EHC CLDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular