Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISCA, TGT, VICR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), where a total of 35,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,200 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 19,318 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 1,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISCA options, TGT options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

