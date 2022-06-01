Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, HUM, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 69,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 3,121 contracts, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 10,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

