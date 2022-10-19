Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DHI, ALKT, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 36,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.9% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alkami Technology Inc (Symbol: ALKT) options are showing a volume of 2,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 276,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.1% of ALKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares of ALKT. Below is a chart showing ALKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 46,671 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, ALKT options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

