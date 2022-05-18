Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, TMUS, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 16,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 38,987 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 12,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, TMUS options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.