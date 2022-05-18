Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, TMUS, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 16,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 38,987 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 12,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

