Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, LMT, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 809,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 6,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 37,460 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, LMT options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

