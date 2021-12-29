Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, MDLZ, USB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 15,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) saw options trading volume of 68,017 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 18,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 53,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.3% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 24,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, MDLZ options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

