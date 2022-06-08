Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, LRCX, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,368 contracts, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, LRCX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.