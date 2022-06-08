Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, LRCX, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,368 contracts, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, LRCX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

