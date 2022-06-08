Markets
DE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DE, LRCX, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,368 contracts, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, LRCX options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE LRCX UNH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular