Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, JNJ, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 16,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 29,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 8,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

