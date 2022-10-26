Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, JNJ, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 16,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 29,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 8,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, JNJ options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.