Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DD, ADSK, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 23,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 21,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DD options, ADSK options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.