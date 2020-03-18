Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, FDX, UAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 107,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 17,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 51,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, FDX options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL FDX UAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular