Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, FDX, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 107,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 17,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 51,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, FDX options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.