Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CYRX, TNL, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total of 1,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 258,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) options are showing a volume of 3,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 399,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 1,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CYRX options, TNL options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

