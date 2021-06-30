Markets
CWH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CWH, MOS, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 6,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 28,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 7,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,600 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring August 06, 2021, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

