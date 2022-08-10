Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, UBER, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 28,806 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 12,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 184,880 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 16,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 25,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, UBER options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.