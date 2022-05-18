Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, JBHT, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 34,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,382 contracts, representing approximately 438,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 29,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, JBHT options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

