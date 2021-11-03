Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, WDAY, GXO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 7,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, WDAY options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVNA WDAY GXO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular