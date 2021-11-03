Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, WDAY, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 7,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,972 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, WDAY options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

