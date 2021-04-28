Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CTXS, GNW, DBX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS), where a total volume of 5,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 564,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) saw options trading volume of 29,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 9,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,300 underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 25,326 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 10,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

