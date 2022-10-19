Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CTKB, NVAX, ENVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cytek BioSciences Inc (Symbol: CTKB), where a total volume of 3,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of CTKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of CTKB. Below is a chart showing CTKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 31,015 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 1,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
