Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, STZ, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 85,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 9,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 938,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,847 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

