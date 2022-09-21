Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, DPZ, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 84,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 24,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 86,308 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, DPZ options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.