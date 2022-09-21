Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, DPZ, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 84,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 24,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 86,308 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, DPZ options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.