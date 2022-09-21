Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, DPZ, XOM

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 84,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 24,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 86,308 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

