Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, GPS, LIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 16,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 39,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 8,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 1,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GPS options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.