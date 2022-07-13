Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, GPS, LIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 16,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 39,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 8,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 1,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, GPS options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

