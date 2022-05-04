Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, COHR, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 34,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 1,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 41,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, COHR options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
