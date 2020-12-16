Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRTX, LH, STOR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX), where a total of 1,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) options are showing a volume of 9,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of STOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,700 underlying shares of STOR. Below is a chart showing STOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRTX options, LH options, or STOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.