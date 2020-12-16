Markets
CRTX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRTX, LH, STOR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX), where a total of 1,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) options are showing a volume of 9,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of STOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,700 underlying shares of STOR. Below is a chart showing STOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRTX options, LH options, or STOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRTX LH STOR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular