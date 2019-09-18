Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, T, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 30,028 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 4,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 153,210 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 33,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, T options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.