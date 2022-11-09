Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, SEER, SHLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 34,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 6,641 contracts, representing approximately 664,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,500 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

