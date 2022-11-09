Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, SEER, SHLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 34,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 6,641 contracts, representing approximately 664,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,500 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, SEER options, or SHLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KRNT Average Annual Return
POWL Dividend History
ALG Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.