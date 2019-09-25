Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, GIS, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 31,199 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 22,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 14,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 50,573 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

