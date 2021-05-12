Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, FCX, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 38,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 185,209 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 21,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 15,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

