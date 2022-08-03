Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, CLX, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 32,344 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 7,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,128 contracts, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, CLX options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

